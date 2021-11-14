UrduPoint.com

Russia Starts Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems To India - Government

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 05:30 AM

Russia Starts Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India - Government

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) Russia has started delivering the S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems to India, the deliveries are going as planned, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugaev told Sputnik ahead of the Dubai Airshow.

"The supplies of the S-400 air defense system to India have started and are proceeding on schedule," Shugaev said.

The S-400 has already entered service in China and Turkey. Russia and India signed a contract on the delivery of S-400s in October, 2018.

In August, the head of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, told Sputnik that negotiations on the supply of S-400 air defense systems were underway with seven countries in the middle East, the Asia-Pacific region and Africa.

