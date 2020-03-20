Russia Starts Testing Coronavirus Vaccines - Consumer Rights Watchdog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Russia has started testing coronavirus vaccines and hopes to launch their mass production by the end of the year, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Friday.

"The research center of Rospotrebnadzor started testing the vaccine against the novel coronavirus," the watchdog said, stressing that the vaccine prototypes are based on six different technological platforms.

Rospotrebnadzor hopes that the mass production of the vaccines would be launched in the fourth quarter of 2020.