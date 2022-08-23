Russia Starts Testing Equipment for BREST Nuclear Reactor in Seversk - Energy Company

A comprehensive testing of the equipment for producing fuel at the world's first next-generation energy unit BREST-OD-300 has begun in the Siberian city of Seversk, Rosatom's TVEL Fuel Company said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) A comprehensive testing of the equipment for producing fuel at the world's first next-generation energy unit BREST-OD-300 has begun in the Siberian city of Seversk, Rosatom's TVEL Fuel Company said on Tuesday.

"The tests are being conducted to check the operability of the installed equipment and systems in predetermined conditions presupposed by the project, program, and experimental procedure as part of the comprehensive probing," the statement read.

The experience gained will be used in testing of all fuel production technological systems, and the testing results will serve as a confirmation of the operability of technological lines for the production of nitride-uranium-plutonium fuel intended for the BREST-OD-300 reactor.

In June 2021, Rosatom officially launched the reactor's construction at the Siberian Chemical Combine in Seversk, which will become the heart of research and development for the nuclear energy industry of the future. The power unit with the output power of 300MW and the reactor are a part of the experimental demonstration energy complex of the Proryv project, which has been implemented since the 2010s.

The BREST reactor is set to start operation in the mid-2020s.