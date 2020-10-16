Russia Starts Testing Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine on Volunteers Aged Over 60 - Murashko

Russia has started testing its coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V on volunteers aged over 60, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told Sputnik on Friday

In August, Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya research institute, became the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19.

"We have launched trials of the Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the Russian Health Ministry's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, on volunteers who are older than 60," Murashko said.

It is crucially important to develop special vaccination parameters for the elderly patients, the health minister stressed.