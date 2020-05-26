UrduPoint.com
Tue 26th May 2020

Russia Starts Tests of New Version of Koalitsiya-SV Prospective Howitzer - Uralvagonzavod

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Russia's Central Scientific Research Institute Burevestnik (part of Uralvagonzavod machine building concern) is conducting tests of the first small series of the Koalitsiya-SV prospective self-propelled wheeled artillery mount, Uralvagonzavod has told Sputnik.

The wheeled version of the howitzer was created on the basis of the KamAZ-6550 military truck.

"The wheeled vehicle has certain advantages: such machines can be use on general-purpose roads, they are more mobile, they have a higher cruising endurance resource, their resource is much higher, compared to tracked vehicles," Burevestnik chief designer of the project, Vasily Nabatov, said, as quoted by Uralvagonzavod.

Tests are expected to be completed by the end of the year, after which a decision may be made to launch batch production, Uralvagonzavod said.

Koalitsiya-SV is designed to destroy command posts, air defense and missile defense systems, communications centers, artillery and mortar batteries, armored vehicles, including tanks, anti-tank weapon, and enemy manpower. The new howitzer is seen as the first step toward military equipment robotization. The first batch of the tracked version of the howitzer was delivered to the Russian army in 2020.

