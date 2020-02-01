UrduPoint.com
Russia Starts To Evacuate Citizens From China Via Border Points In Primorye - Official

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 09:40 AM

  VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Russia started on Saturday to evacuate its citizens from coronavirus-hit China via border checkpoints in the Primorsky Territory, a spokesperson for the regional government told Sputnik.

"At 12:00 [02:00 GMT], the first bus left [for China]. All three border checkpoints are open. About 100 people [will be transported to Russia], each point will be crossed by 40-50 people, according to preliminary information," the spokesperson said.

The evacuation will be carried out via the checkpoints of Pogranichny, Kraskino and Poltavka.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has already killed 259 people in China and infected over 11,791 others.

On Friday, the first two cases of the new coronavirus were recorded in Russia: in the Zabaykalsky Territory and the Tyumen Region.

