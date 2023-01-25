UrduPoint.com

Russia Starts Trading In Carbon Units Under 2 Green Projects So Far - Economy Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 11:32 PM

Russia Starts Trading in Carbon Units Under 2 Green Projects So Far - Economy Minister

Trading in carbon units worth 1,000 rubles ($14) per ton has already begun under two green projects on the island of Sakhalin in Russia's Far East, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Trading in carbon units worth 1,000 rubles ($14) per ton has already begun under two green projects on the island of Sakhalin in Russia's Far East, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Wednesday.

"Now, two projects have already been registered in Russia and the issuing of carbon units has begun. They can be used both to reduce emissions and to meet the quota within the national emissions trading system," the minister said at the first climate seminar of the Eurasian Economic Union.

The trading system is now being tested in Sakhalin, he said. Currently, the price of one unit equals the fine for not meeting the quotas, Reshetnikov explained.

The fine for businesses for exceeding the greenhouse gas emissions quota has been set at 1,000 rubles per ton of carbon dioxide.

They can avoid this fine by purchasing relevant carbon units from Russia's green projects. These funds can be used to help forest projects, the minister added.

Reshetnikov concluded that Russia had all the essential infrastructure for businesses to realize climate projects.

The experiment to limit greenhouse gas emissions in Sakhalin started on September 1, 2022 and will last until December 31, 2028. Its goal is to achieve carbon neutrality in the Sakhalin Region by December 31, 2025. To reach this objective, the region monitors all emissions and absorptions of greenhouse gases and introduces quotas.

Related Topics

Russia Fine Price September December Gas All From

Recent Stories

EU Records Double-Digit Rise in Staple Food Prices ..

EU Records Double-Digit Rise in Staple Food Prices - Statistics

3 minutes ago
 ECP to conduct elections in Punjab, KP: Minister f ..

ECP to conduct elections in Punjab, KP: Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan ..

3 minutes ago
 Like Germany, US will provide heavy tanks to Ukrai ..

Like Germany, US will provide heavy tanks to Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 Jacqueline Fernandez moves court to seek permissio ..

Jacqueline Fernandez moves court to seek permission to travel abroad

31 minutes ago
 President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians ..

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari expresses con ..

47 seconds ago
 Russia, South Africa Studying Alternatives for Tra ..

Russia, South Africa Studying Alternatives for Trade in National Currencies - Di ..

48 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.