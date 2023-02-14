Russia Starts Withdrawing Rescuers From Turkey, Syria - Ministry of Emergencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Russian rescuers are completing search and rescue operations in earthquake-affected Turkey and Syria and are beginning to leave the disaster zone, Russian Minister for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters Alexander Kurenkov said on Tuesday.

"The search and rescue operation is coming to an end. Heavy equipment has been involved in clearing the rubble. In this regard, the president has made a decision (to withdraw) the group of the Russian Emergencies Ministry," Kurenkov said during a teleconference with emergency response teams in Turkey and Syria.

Kurenkov noted that Russia was one of the first to help Turkey and Syria cope with the consequences of the February 6 earthquake.

The emergency response teams told Kurenkov that in Turkey, they rescued six people and provided assistance to more than 830 victims, while in Syria, rescuers saved the lives of three people.

On February 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey exceeded 31,500. In Syria, the World Health Organization has estimated the number of casualties at 8,500, while the Syrian Health Ministry said the death toll in the government-controlled areas topped 1,410 people.