Russia State Duma Communication Groups With Lawmakers From US, UK Appear

The Russian State Duma, the lower house of the parliament, now has groups that will communicate with lawmakers of other countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States and Ukraine, lawmaker Yevgeny Popov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) The Russian State Duma, the lower house of the parliament, now has groups that will communicate with lawmakers of other countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States and Ukraine, lawmaker Yevgeny Popov said on Friday.

"Together with colleagues, we formed lawmaker groups for relations with foreign parliaments. Each group has its own coordinator. There are fewer groups than in previous convocations. But, I hope, the work will become more efficient .

.. In some cases, the term 'friendship group' will have to be abandoned ... On my initiative ... they returned the groups for interaction with the UK, the USA, the Baltic states and Ukraine. In these countries where authorities are hostile (to Russia), there are people with whom we can and should talk," Popov wrote on his Telegram channel.

The lawmaker mentioned that the State Duma plans to "build bridges" with US Congress and communicate with all forces which are ready for it.