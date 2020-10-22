Russia Stayed Out of Belarus' Affairs Amid Unrest, Expects Same From Others - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia never interfered in Belarus' affairs amid turbulent domestic processes and counts on other third parties to refrain from interference as well, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Russia never interfered in Belarus' affairs amid turbulent domestic processes and counts on other third parties to refrain from interference as well, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We saw the turbulent processes in Belarus, but what I would like to draw your attention to is that, as you noted, Russia did not interfere in what was happening there. [Russia] did not interfere. We hope that no one will interfere either and that no one will untwist this conflict in their interests and impose any decisions onto the Belarusian people," Putin said at the Valdai Discussion Club.