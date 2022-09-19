Russia Stays Committed to Open Borders Principle for All Residents of Latvia - Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia remains committed to the principle of open borders for all Latvian citizens, despite restrictions on the entry of Russians into Latvia, the Russian embassy in Riga told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Russia remains committed to the principle of open borders for all Latvian citizens, despite restrictions on the entry of Russians into Latvia, the Russian embassy in Riga told Sputnik.

"Russia remains committed to the principle of open borders for all residents of Latvia who wish to visit our country for tourism, business and humanitarian purposes, while the energy crisis is raging in the EU, which is caused by the short-sighted policy of local authorities," the diplomatic mission said.

By restricting the entry of Russians into the country, Latvia grossly violated the provisions of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the embassy added.