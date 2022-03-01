Russia steps up attacks on Ukrainian cities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Russian forces stepped up attacks on cities across Ukraine on Tuesday and warned they would target security buildings in the capital Kyiv, as the West promised more devastating sanctions and the UN appealed for US $ 1.7 billion for urgent aid.

As Moscow intensified its offensive six days since the invasion began, Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, said the Russian army had fired on its local administration building with missiles, killing at least 10 people.

An AFP reporter saw rescue workers carrying a body out of the building, which was surrounded by debris and whose windows were completely shattered.

"This is state terrorism on the part of Russia," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who also reiterated his urgent appeal for his pro-Western country to join the European Union.

In a video address to the European Parliament, he said: "Prove you are with us, prove you are not abandoning us and you are really Europeans".

Officials said more than 20 people were also wounded in Kharkiv in northeast Ukraine and 10 more people discovered alive under the rubble.

The International Criminal Court has already opened a war crimes investigation against Russia and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the most recent attack "violates the rules of war".

In southern Ukraine, the city of Mariupol on the Azov Sea was left without electricity after bombardment, while Kherson on the Black Sea reported Russian checkpoints encircling the city.

In a key strategic victory for Moscow, Russia's defence ministry said its troops had linked up with the forces of pro-Moscow rebels from eastern Ukraine in a region along the Azov Sea coast.