Russia Still Awaits US Response To Proposal On Extending New START Treaty - Nebenzia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 02:00 AM

Russia Still Awaits US Response to Proposal on Extending New START Treaty - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Russia still awaits the United States' response to the proposal to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said at a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

"[Russian] President Putin has proposed to extend the New START to the USA without any preconditions," Nebenzia said. "We're still awaiting an answer."

The New START is the only remaining legally binding US-Russian agreement on nuclear arms control that has been in force since 2011. The agreement is due to expire in February 2021 but the two parties to the accord can renew it for another five years.

