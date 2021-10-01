Russia Still Considers US Military Presence in Central Asia as Unacceptable - Ryabkov

Russia's position on the unacceptability of the US military presence in Central Asia remains unchanged, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Russia's position on the unacceptability of the US military presence in Central Asia remains unchanged, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"I have repeatedly drawn attention to the fact that American colleagues either substitute the wish for the reality or hear in our signals only what they like. In general, they follow the path of spreading false information, in the hope that after, there will be a shift in our position," Ryabkov told reporters following the second round of strategic stability consultations in Geneva.

The diplomat noted that there was "not the slightest change" in Russia's position on the US military presence in Central Asia.

"This is a final firm position, where there is no place for flexibility, as the Americans were repeatedly told about," he added.

Commenting on reports that the US allegedly negotiates with Russia the possibility of using Russian bases in central Asia against the backdrop of the situation in Afghanistan, the diplomat called them misinformation.