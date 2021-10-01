UrduPoint.com

Russia Still Considers US Military Presence In Central Asia As Unacceptable - Ryabkov

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 12:01 AM

Russia Still Considers US Military Presence in Central Asia as Unacceptable - Ryabkov

Russia's position on the unacceptability of the US military presence in Central Asia remains unchanged, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Russia's position on the unacceptability of the US military presence in Central Asia remains unchanged, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"I have repeatedly drawn attention to the fact that American colleagues either substitute the wish for the reality or hear in our signals only what they like. In general, they follow the path of spreading false information, in the hope that after, there will be a shift in our position," Ryabkov told reporters following the second round of strategic stability consultations in Geneva.

The diplomat noted that there was "not the slightest change" in Russia's position on the US military presence in Central Asia.

"This is a final firm position, where there is no place for flexibility, as the Americans were repeatedly told about," he added.

Commenting on reports that the US allegedly negotiates with Russia the possibility of using Russian bases in central Asia against the backdrop of the situation in Afghanistan, the diplomat called them misinformation.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia Geneva Asia

Recent Stories

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medi ..

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medical Institute in Peshawar

1 hour ago
 UN Security Council's Big Five Summit May Be Held ..

UN Security Council's Big Five Summit May Be Held Online First - Ryabkov

6 minutes ago
 US Intelligence Community Still Assessing Claim N. ..

US Intelligence Community Still Assessing Claim N.Korea Tested Hypersonic Missil ..

6 minutes ago
 RUDA to showcase Pakistan's largest theme park pro ..

RUDA to showcase Pakistan's largest theme park project in Dubai Expo, Prime Mini ..

6 minutes ago
 Russian-US Bilateral Commission on New START to Be ..

Russian-US Bilateral Commission on New START to Begin Work October 5 in Geneva - ..

32 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdulla ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.