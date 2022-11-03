Russia Still Demands US, Kiev Explain Military Bio-Labs on Ukraine Territory - Polyanskiy

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Russia will still require clarifications from the United States and Ukraine regarding their military bio-laboratories across the Ukrainian territory, the Russian Deputy Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy told the UN Security Council members.

"Regardless of the outcome of the vote today, the questions to the United States and Ukraine is something that we do retain and the evidence which accompanied our complaints still require clarifications," Polyanskiy said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Russian Federation submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council for consideration.

According to the document, the Security Council would decide "to form a commission consisting of all members of the Security Council to investigate the claims presented in the complaint of the Russian Federation against the United States and Ukraine regarding their compliance with obligations under the Convention in the context of the activities of biological laboratories on Ukrainian territory." The resolution was not adopted due to lack of votes.