UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Still Has No Legal Grounds To Open Criminal Case Over Navalny Incident - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 07:45 PM

Russia Still Has No Legal Grounds to Open Criminal Case Over Navalny Incident - Lavrov

Russia still has no legal grounds to open a criminal case on the incident with Alexey Navalny, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Russia still has no legal grounds to open a criminal case on the incident with Alexey Navalny, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We have our own laws, according to which we cannot take anything for granted in order to open a criminal case. Certain procedures must be followed.

Their observance was the subject of the pre-investigation check that began immediately after this incident and is being conducted now, during which all circumstances of the case were considered," Lavrov said on the air of the RTVI broadcaster.

"Returning to our pre-investigation check. Everyone is focused on the criminal case. We could start a criminal case right now, but we do not have legal grounds for this, and that is why on August 27 the General Prosecutor's Office requested legal assistance from the German side," he stressed.

Related Topics

Russia German August Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Lavrov's Visit to Berlin on September 15 Canceled ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister underlines need for awareness about ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister removes VC SU from post

2 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority seals 28 buildings in ..

2 minutes ago

Karachi Whites clinches Defense Day Sepak Takraw c ..

2 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.