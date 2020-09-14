Russia Still Has No Legal Grounds to Open Criminal Case Over Navalny Incident - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Russia still has no legal grounds to open a criminal case on the incident with Alexey Navalny, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We have our own laws, according to which we cannot take anything for granted in order to open a criminal case. Certain procedures must be followed.

Their observance was the subject of the pre-investigation check that began immediately after this incident and is being conducted now, during which all circumstances of the case were considered," Lavrov said on the air of the RTVI broadcaster.

"Returning to our pre-investigation check. Everyone is focused on the criminal case. We could start a criminal case right now, but we do not have legal grounds for this, and that is why on August 27 the General Prosecutor's Office requested legal assistance from the German side," he stressed.