Russia Still Has No List of People Showed as Killed in Bucha - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia is still waiting for Ukraine to share information about civilians who it claims were killed in the town of Bucha near Kiev in March, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, referring to the alleged massacre as a "well-known provocation."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Russia is still waiting for Ukraine to share information about civilians who it claims were killed in the town of Bucha near Kiev in March, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, referring to the alleged massacre as a "well-known provocation.

"

"We have been asking everyone who can to provide information about people who fell victim and whose bodies were shown to the world as a proof of atrocities committed by the Russian military. I even asked the UN secretary general publicly a month ago to obtain the list of these people. There has been no reaction at all," he said.

Lavrov told reporters after a meeting with the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, that Ukraine's reluctance to share information showed "how transparent Ukraine is and how much it does not have to hide."