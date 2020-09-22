Russia still has some difficulty with the investigation into the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, as some evidence was removed from Russia and there is no information from Germany, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

"You see that they [Russian law enforcement agencies] have certain difficulties because a lot of the evidence was taken out, unfortunately. We have to understand if there is a conscious attempt to hide some evidence or unconsciously, what is behind this.

Unfortunately, we still have difficulty getting information from our partners, Germany, above all," Peskov told reporters, adding that these difficulties complicated the investigation.

Regarding Navalny's recent statement that his clothes, in which he was hospitalized in Russia, remained there, the spokesman said the Kremlin had nothing to do with garments.

"You know, with all due respect to the patient, we do not have anything to do with clothes. It's not our job," Peskov said.