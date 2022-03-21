UrduPoint.com

Russia Still Has Vast Majority Of Arms Capability Available In Ukraine - Pentagon Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Russia Still Has Vast Majority of Arms Capability Available in Ukraine - Pentagon Official

Russia still has "the vast majority" of its arms capability available to continue the special operation in Ukraine while the Ukrainians do not show any signs of stopping their resistance, a senior US Defense Department official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Russia still has "the vast majority" of its arms capability available to continue the special operation in Ukraine while the Ukrainians do not show any signs of stopping their resistance, a senior US Defense Department official said on Monday.

"Today, we assess Russian combat power (in Ukraine) at just below 90% (of the total number committed to the operation), ... and they just have a lot available to them," the official said during a press briefing. "Mr. Putin has arranged in impressive alignment of combined arms capability that he still has the vast majority available to him."

In addition, Russia still has more than half of their air-launch cruise missile capability available to it in Ukraine and has committed more than 60% of its fixed and rotary wing capabilities, the official said.

Since the beginning of the special operation on February 24, Russia has launched nearly 1,100 missiles of different types, the official also said.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainians are showing no signs of stopping their resistance and no signs of slowing down their attacks on the Russian troops, the official added.

On February 24, Russia said it began a military operation in Ukraine in response to requests for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for help defend from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. However the Defense Ministry accused the Ukrainian forces of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.

Related Topics

Terrorist Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk February From

Recent Stories

US Sending Secretly Acquired Soviet Air Defense Sy ..

US Sending Secretly Acquired Soviet Air Defense Systems to Ukraine - Reports

23 seconds ago
 Lavrov Briefs Saudi Foreign Minister on Military O ..

Lavrov Briefs Saudi Foreign Minister on Military Operation in Ukraine - Moscow

25 seconds ago
 'Corrupt trio' meet a day of failures: Farrukh Hab ..

'Corrupt trio' meet a day of failures: Farrukh Habib

28 seconds ago
 Children suffering from down syndrome deserve spec ..

Children suffering from down syndrome deserve special attention: CM

30 seconds ago
 Saudi FM arrives to attend OIC-FMC moot

Saudi FM arrives to attend OIC-FMC moot

30 minutes ago
 Putin Offers Confolences to Xi After Plane Crash i ..

Putin Offers Confolences to Xi After Plane Crash in China - Kremlin

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>