Russia Still Has Vast Majority of Arms Capability Available in Ukraine - Pentagon Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Russia still has "the vast majority" of its arms capability available to continue the special operation in Ukraine while the Ukrainians do not show any signs of stopping their resistance, a senior US Defense Department official said on Monday.

"Today, we assess Russian combat power (in Ukraine) at just below 90% (of the total number committed to the operation), ... and they just have a lot available to them," the official said during a press briefing. "Mr. Putin has arranged in impressive alignment of combined arms capability that he still has the vast majority available to him."

In addition, Russia still has more than half of their air-launch cruise missile capability available to it in Ukraine and has committed more than 60% of its fixed and rotary wing capabilities, the official said.

Since the beginning of the special operation on February 24, Russia has launched nearly 1,100 missiles of different types, the official also said.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainians are showing no signs of stopping their resistance and no signs of slowing down their attacks on the Russian troops, the official added.

On February 24, Russia said it began a military operation in Ukraine in response to requests for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for help defend from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. However the Defense Ministry accused the Ukrainian forces of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.