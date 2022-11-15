Russia Still Ready for Pragmatic Cooperation With Japan - Russian Ambassador

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Russia is still ready for pragmatic mutually beneficial cooperation with Japan, outgoing Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with Russian journalists.

"If we talk about Japan and other countries of the collective West, we remain open to pragmatic mutually beneficial cooperation where it suits our interests.

Certainly, there are such areas in our relations with Japan as well," Galuzin said.

He said power industry is one of such areas.