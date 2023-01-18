Russia Still Ready to Send CSTO Mission to Armenian-Azerbaijani Border - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Russia is still ready to send a mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border amid rising tensions over the blocked Lachin corridor, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We still have the readiness to send a CSTO mission to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," Lavrov said at his annual press conference.