UrduPoint.com

Russia Still Ready To Send CSTO Mission To Armenian-Azerbaijani Border - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Russia is still ready to send a mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border amid rising tensions over the blocked Lachin corridor, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We still have the readiness to send a CSTO mission to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," Lavrov said at his annual press conference.

