Russia Still Received No Response From Ukraine to Latest Proposals on Treaty - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) In the updated version of the draft treaty handed over to Ukraine, Russia took into account Kiev's remarks, but has not yet received a response to its proposals, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"A week ago, after another video conference contact, we handed them another updated version of the treaty, which already took into account their subsequent comments, as is usually the case, and now we are waiting for a week," the minister said on the air of the Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") show on Channel One.

Lavrov noted that when the Russian side, after Volodymyr Zelenskyy's words that he had not seen Russia's proposal, asked the Ukrainian negotiators how it happened, they answered: "Yes, he didn't have time, for a very long time."

"This once again shows how he (Zelenskyy) himself relates to the negotiations when he pathetically declares that he always prefers peace," the minister added.