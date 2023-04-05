Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russia Still Refusing To Engage UN Investigative Mission In Ukraine - Envoy In Geneva

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Russia Still Refusing to Engage UN Investigative Mission in Ukraine - Envoy in Geneva

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russia will not engage the United Nations' Independent International Commission of Inquiry in Ukraine, the head of the Russian mission to the UN Office at Geneva said Tuesday.

"Last year, Russia decided not to engage this mechanism. We will stick to this position," Gennady Gatilov was quoted as saying by the mission.

The diplomat accused the UN body of being openly "anti-Russian and highly politicized.

"

"It is only independent on paper. If you look closer, you will see that this mechanism was created by the West to peddle a carefully crafted narrative that is biased against Russia," Gatilov explained.

The commission was created in March 2022 by the UN Human Rights Council to probe Russia's alleged war crimes in Ukraine. Twenty-eight countries voted on Tuesday to extend its mandate for another year, four countries fewer than during the inaugural vote.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Vote Geneva March

Recent Stories

UAE Leaders congratulate Senegalese President on I ..

UAE Leaders congratulate Senegalese President on Independence Day

18 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

18 minutes ago
 Burjeel Games 2023 concludes

Burjeel Games 2023 concludes

1 hour ago
 Dubai records over AED2.7 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.7 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

2 hours ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Taliban Ban on Afghan Women Working for UN Mission ..

Taliban Ban on Afghan Women Working for UN Mission 'Unacceptable' - Spokesperson

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.