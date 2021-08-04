Russia Still Studying Details of Attack on Tanker Off Oman Coast - Deputy Envoy to UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Russia is still studying the details of the attack on Merchant Vessel Mercer Street off the coast of Oman and sees a lot of conflicting information on the incident, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday.

The Liberia flagged, Singapore-owned and UK-operated vessel was attacked on July 29 in the Arabian Sea that resulted in the death of one British and one Romanian national and physical damage to the vessel. Israel, the United Kingdom, Liberia and Romania in two two separate letters to the UN Security Council said they believed Iran was responsible for the attack.

Iran, in turn, said it received no proof of its involvement in the attack.

"We're still studying the details. There is a lot of conflicting information, a lot of highly likely analysis, which we totally reject," Polyanskiy told reporters. "We need to establish facts, we need to see and we don't need to rush to any conclusions or actions without having proofs of what has happened.".