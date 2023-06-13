UrduPoint.com

Russia Still Wants To Have Best Relations With Countries Of Former USSR - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Russia still wants to have the best relations with all the countries of the former Soviet Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Russia still wants to have the best relations with all the countries of the former Soviet Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We wanted and we still want to have the best relations with all our neighbors after the collapse of the Soviet Union. And we do so, we have come to terms with... Well, that's what's happened. We have to live with it," Putin told journalists.

