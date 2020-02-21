UrduPoint.com
Russia Still Wants To Improve Armed Forces' Capabilities, Not Seeking Arms Race - Antonov

Fri 21st February 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Russia continues to focus on the improvement of the Armed Forces' capabilities, is seeking neither an arms race nor military dominance, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Thursday.

"Improving the capabilities of the Armed Forces remains our priority. They are Russia's reliable shield and an important element of international security ... However, we do not seek an arms race or military dominance. Our goal is to have a defense potential strong enough to deter any potential adversary from aggression," Antonov said.

The ambassador stressed that today's world was very vulnerable.

"The basic principles of international relations enshrined in the UN Charter are being increasingly ignored. The level of confrontation, distrust and unpredictability is growing ... The disunity of states provides fertile soil for dangerous challenges and threats, such as terrorism," Antonov said.

According to the diplomat, no country in the world can create "an isolated safe haven where it can enjoy peace and tranquility."

"History proves that attempts to achieve unilateral advantages are destructive for stability in the world ... That is why, from our perspective, it is high time for the UN Security Council's permanent members to sit together and discuss ways to build equal and indivisible security, to preserve strategic stability, to promote a culture of relations among nations that will not allow a repeat of any war, neither 'cold' nor 'hot,'" the ambassador said.

Antonov believes that the goals and principles proclaimed with the United Nations' creation show the collective aspiration of nations for peace and progress.

"Russia has done and continues to do everything in order to develop constructive international cooperation, build trust and mutual understanding between military, and create a fair world order, which would provide security and prosperity not for the chosen few, but for all nations," he added.

Antonov made the remarks on the occasion of the Defender of the Fatherland Day.

The Defender of the Fatherland Day, previously known as the Soviet Army and Navy Day, was introduced in 1922 and commemorates the establishment of the Red Army in 1918. The Soviet Union tended to regard the date February 23, 1918, as a day of the first Soviet victory over the German troops near Pskov and Narva, however, further researches revealed that no major clashes took place then.

The holiday is primarily a day to honor war veterans and those who serve in the military, but over the years "the defender" has come to stand for more than a soldier and the holiday is now also widely considered to be a men's day in Russia. Usually, women give small presents to their male relatives, friends, husbands and co-workers. The holiday is also celebrated in Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan.

