Russia Still Working on Response to NATO on Security Guarantees - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Moscow is still working on its reaction to NATO's response to Russian proposals on security guarantees, it will not be sent on Thursday, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

Earlier in the day, Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow would submit its response to Washington's letter on security guarantees today as part of the dialogue on security guarantees.

"We are working on it," Grushko told reporters, adding Russia will "will not send (them) today for sure."