UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Stood Ready To Help Texas Amid Storm But Was Told No Aid Needed - Consul General

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:10 AM

Russia Stood Ready to Help Texas Amid Storm But Was Told No Aid Needed - Consul General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Russia stood ready to provide assistance during the severe winter storm that recently hit the US states of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, but the states' authorities responded by saying they did not need any additional help, Russian Consul General in Houston Alexander Zakharov told Sputnik.

"Guided by humanitarian considerations, we asked the authorities of the most affected states - Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana - whether they plan to turn to foreign countries for help, noting that if such an official appeal is received, Russia would be ready to consider it promptly," Zakharov said. "The partners responded that they do not need additional resources."

Related Topics

Storm Russia Houston

Recent Stories

Developing countries can drive energy transition f ..

4 hours ago

World Government Summit Dialogues conclude

5 hours ago

Roglic takes Paris-Nice lead as Geoghegan Hart cra ..

5 hours ago

COAS holds separate meetings with Bahrain's Comman ..

5 hours ago

FBR to pay refunds through CITRO

6 hours ago

FBR urges taxpayers to update profile before March ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.