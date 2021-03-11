Russia Stood Ready to Help Texas Amid Storm But Was Told No Aid Needed - Consul General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Russia stood ready to provide assistance during the severe winter storm that recently hit the US states of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, but the states' authorities responded by saying they did not need any additional help, Russian Consul General in Houston Alexander Zakharov told Sputnik.

"Guided by humanitarian considerations, we asked the authorities of the most affected states - Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana - whether they plan to turn to foreign countries for help, noting that if such an official appeal is received, Russia would be ready to consider it promptly," Zakharov said. "The partners responded that they do not need additional resources."