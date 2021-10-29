UrduPoint.com

Russia Stopped Thermal Coal Supplies To Ukraine Due To Domestic Demand - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 09:51 PM

The termination of supplies of thermal coal by Russia to Ukraine is associated with growing domestic demand, while Russian suppliers in November will supply other types of coal to the Ukrainian market, the Russian Economic Development Ministry told Sputnik

Earlier on Friday, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities, Andriy Gerus, said that Russia would stop supplying thermal coal for Ukrainian thermal power plants from November 1.

At the same time, he clarified that the decision did not apply to coking coal, but only to coal used for energy needs.

"The decision was made due to the growing demand for energy grades of coal. In the fall-winter period, it is necessary to pay special attention to meeting its own needs within the country," the ministry said.

"In November, taking into account the ongoing supplies of other grades of coal, Russian suppliers will deliver more than half of all coal supplied to Ukraine," it added.

