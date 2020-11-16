Russia Stops Increase in Drug Abuse Over Past 10 Years - Security Council Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Russia has managed to stop the increase in drug abuse over the past 10 years, Secretary of the national Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said Monday.

Earlier in the day, the council discussed a draft of a new state policy of war on drugs through 2030. President Vladimir Putin chaired the meeting.

"The Russian Security Council discussed the results of the implementation of the state anti-drug policy through 2020 and stated that in the ten years since its adoption, the situation with illegal drugs has been stabilized and the increase in drug abuse in the country has been stopped," Patrushev told reporters.

In this period, the law enforcement agencies have prevented 2.2 million drug-related crimes and apprehended almost 300 tonnes of drugs.