UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Stops Increase In Drug Abuse Over Past 10 Years - Security Council Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Russia Stops Increase in Drug Abuse Over Past 10 Years - Security Council Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Russia has managed to stop the increase in drug abuse over the past 10 years, Secretary of the national Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said Monday.

Earlier in the day, the council discussed a draft of a new state policy of war on drugs through 2030. President Vladimir Putin chaired the meeting.

"The Russian Security Council discussed the results of the implementation of the state anti-drug policy through 2020 and stated that in the ten years since its adoption, the situation with illegal drugs has been stabilized and the increase in drug abuse in the country has been stopped," Patrushev told reporters.

In this period, the law enforcement agencies have prevented 2.2 million drug-related crimes and apprehended almost 300 tonnes of drugs.

Related Topics

Russia Drugs Vladimir Putin 2020 Million

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Nuclear Regulators explore collaboratio ..

11 minutes ago

Grealish earns rave reviews despite England's slum ..

14 minutes ago

Two accused shot dead at sessions court

16 minutes ago

District judiciary nominates focal persons for ens ..

16 minutes ago

SC adjourns bail plea of former DG LDA Ahad Cheema ..

16 minutes ago

One suspect held in sargodha

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.