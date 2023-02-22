(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The Russian armed forces have stopped the counterattack of Ukrainian troops in the Krasnyi Lyman direction, Andrei Marochko, a retired officer of the Luhansk People's Republic forces, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Ukrainian militants attempted to conduct offensive operations from Stelmakhivka, Miasozharivka and Andriivka, trying to capture our positions that we retook earlier. The offensive of the Ukrainian armed forces was stopped with preventive attacks," the expert said, citing his own sources.

Marochko added that a Ukrainian battalion tactical group had tried to create "fire pocket," but thanks to the Russian military these attempts had failed.