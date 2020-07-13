Russia Stops Mandatory Isolation For Arrivals In Country, Will Demand COVID Test - Decree
Faizan Hashmi 42 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 10:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Russia cancels mandatory 14-day isolation for the people arriving in the country and will now require proof of negative coronavirus test, the decree of the consumer health watchdog said Monday.
The new rules will be applied on Wednesday.
The test results must be presented either in English or in Russian and date from no more than three days before the arrival.