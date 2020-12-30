UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Stops Search And Rescue Operation In Area Of Onega Ship Wreck - Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

Russia Stops Search and Rescue Operation in Area of Onega Ship Wreck - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) said that the search and rescue operation in the area of the Onega trawler wreck had been stopped, the Il-38 plane did not find anything.

Fishing vessel Onega sank on December 28 in the Barents Sea, there were 19 people on board, two were rescued. According to preliminary information, the vessel sank due to icing in a storm. The vessel now lies at a depth of 130 meters.

"I hereby inform you that on December 30, 2020, at 15.00 Moscow time [noon GMT], the active phase of the search and rescue operation on the sinking of the Onega fishing vessel has been completed.

Search and rescue operation has been stopped. We thank all ship crews involved in it for professionalism and skill," the agency said.

Rosmorrechflot also added that the Il-38 aircraft, which flew to the area of the search operation in the Barents Sea, where the Onega sank, did not find anything either.

"The plane did not see anything. The tug of the Federal Agency for Fishery will arrive by 17.00. It will examine the area and establish a point at the bottom where the ship rests," Rosmorrechflot noted, adding that the rest of the trawler's crew were not found.

Related Topics

Storm Moscow Russia Onega December 2020 All

Recent Stories

Emirates anticipates peak travel period at start o ..

17 minutes ago

Fujairah oil products stocks dip just 0.2%, as yea ..

41 minutes ago

RTA Director explores cooperation with British Min ..

41 minutes ago

NEPRA approves Rs1.6 increase per unit electricity ..

2 hours ago

Bismah Maroof withdraws from South Africa tour

2 hours ago

PITB initiates 'Partners in Development' Program t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.