Russia Stops Search and Rescue Operation in Area of Onega Ship Wreck - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) said that the search and rescue operation in the area of the Onega trawler wreck had been stopped, the Il-38 plane did not find anything.

Fishing vessel Onega sank on December 28 in the Barents Sea, there were 19 people on board, two were rescued. According to preliminary information, the vessel sank due to icing in a storm. The vessel now lies at a depth of 130 meters.

"I hereby inform you that on December 30, 2020, at 15.00 Moscow time [noon GMT], the active phase of the search and rescue operation on the sinking of the Onega fishing vessel has been completed.

Search and rescue operation has been stopped. We thank all ship crews involved in it for professionalism and skill," the agency said.

Rosmorrechflot also added that the Il-38 aircraft, which flew to the area of the search operation in the Barents Sea, where the Onega sank, did not find anything either.

"The plane did not see anything. The tug of the Federal Agency for Fishery will arrive by 17.00. It will examine the area and establish a point at the bottom where the ship rests," Rosmorrechflot noted, adding that the rest of the trawler's crew were not found.