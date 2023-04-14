Russia Strategic Submarines to Be Checked in Pacific Fleet Inspection- General Staff Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) During the inspection of Russia's Pacific fleet the combat stability of strategic submarines and their readiness for the use of weapons will be checked, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said on Friday.

"At the second stage, special attention should be paid to the timely deployment of naval forces to the areas of formation of groups, as well as the buildup of air defense combat duty forces. In addition, the issues of ensuring the combat stability of the ballistic missile submarines and their readiness to use weapons should be checked," Gerasimov said at a meeting with the ministry's senior officials.

The checks of combat readiness will be carried out in three stages, the official added.

"The inspection is carried out in three stages. At the first stage, the Pacific fleet will carry out measures to bring it to "Full" combat readiness," Gerasimov said.

At the same time, the forces and troops will be prepared for control exercises, as well as performing combat exercises.

"It is also necessary to check the air defense forces and anti-aircraft means, aviation units that solve tasks jointly and in the interests of the Pacific fleet," the Chief of the General Staff added.

Practical combat training tasks will be worked out at the third stage of the checks.

"At the third stage, in accordance with the decisions taken on the use of the forces (troops) of the fleet and the action plans, we will practically work out combat training tasks," the official said.

A low-altitude radar field will be created using mobile radar stations during the inspection of the Pacific fleet, according to Gerasimov.