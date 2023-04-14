UrduPoint.com

Russia Strategic Submarines To Be Checked In Pacific Fleet Inspection- General Staff Chief

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Russia Strategic Submarines to Be Checked in Pacific Fleet Inspection- General Staff Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) During the inspection of Russia's Pacific fleet the combat stability of strategic submarines and their readiness for the use of weapons will be checked, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said on Friday.

"At the second stage, special attention should be paid to the timely deployment of naval forces to the areas of formation of groups, as well as the buildup of air defense combat duty forces. In addition, the issues of ensuring the combat stability of the ballistic missile submarines and their readiness to use weapons should be checked," Gerasimov said at a meeting with the ministry's senior officials.

The checks of combat readiness will be carried out in three stages, the official added.

"The inspection is carried out in three stages. At the first stage, the Pacific fleet will carry out measures to bring it to "Full" combat readiness," Gerasimov said.

At the same time, the forces and troops will be prepared for control exercises, as well as performing combat exercises.

"It is also necessary to check the air defense forces and anti-aircraft means, aviation units that solve tasks jointly and in the interests of the Pacific fleet," the Chief of the General Staff added.

Practical combat training tasks will be worked out at the third stage of the checks. 

"At the third stage, in accordance with the decisions taken on the use of the forces (troops) of the fleet and the action plans, we will practically work out combat training tasks," the official said.

A low-altitude radar field will be created using mobile radar stations during the inspection of the Pacific fleet, according to Gerasimov.

Related Topics

Russia Mobile Same

Recent Stories

Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Inst ..

Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Institutes Should Be Released Befo ..

28 minutes ago
 PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System la ..

PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System launched in Environment Protecti ..

31 minutes ago
 OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global ..

OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global Camera Rankings with Impressiv ..

43 minutes ago
 In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs ..

In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs today

2 hours ago
 PM appreciates UAE's role in combating climate cha ..

PM appreciates UAE's role in combating climate change

2 hours ago
 UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: ..

UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: Ishaq Dar

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.