Russia Strengthening Mutually Beneficial Cooperation With Equatorial Guinea - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russia is strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation with Equatorial Guinea, including in the energy sector and within the framework of OPEC+, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The Soviet Union was the first to recognize the independence and sovereignty of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

And now our countries are strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in such areas as geological exploration, joint production and processing of hydrocarbons, electricity," Putin said at a ceremony of the presentation of credentials of new ambassadors.

The two countries also maintain useful contacts on issues related to global energy markets, including in the OPEC+ format and within the framework of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), the Russian president added.