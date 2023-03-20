UrduPoint.com

Russia Strengthens Police Units In Border Territories With Ukraine - Interior Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Russia has strengthened police units in the territories that border Ukraine, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Monday.

"Against the background of threats to public security, the ministry's units were strengthened in the territories that border Ukraine," Kolokoltsev said during the board meeting of the ministry.

