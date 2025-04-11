Russia strikes kill at least two in Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Russian strikes killed at least two people in Ukraine on Thursday and wounded over two dozen, Kyiv said, as Moscow claimed to have captured another village in the northwestern Sumy region.

Ukrainian officials said a Russian drone strike on a residential building in the city of Zhytomyr -- west of Kyiv -- killed one person, while a Russian missile attack on the central city of Dnipro killed another.

The attacks came despite the US pushing for an end of the conflict and holding separate talks with both Moscow and Kyiv -- and as US President Donald Trump this week said he was unhappy with Russia for "bombing like crazy."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had attacked Dnipro with a ballistic missile after a day of attacking several regions, saying it showed Russia "ignores diplomacy."

Zelensky said in his evening address rescuers were still working at the site in Dnipro and that: "Unfortunately, one person was killed."

The regional governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region Sergiy Lysak said the victim was a 42 year-old man and that eight people were also wounded in the attack.

Lysak also said shelling that lasted "all day" on the district of Nikopol, wounding 13 people. He published photographs of houses on fire.

Later on Thursday, the governor of the Zhytomyr region Vitaliy Bunechko said a drone strike on a "high rise building" killed one person.

"Five people are known to be wounded, including a child born in 2011," Bunechko said, publishing a video of a residential building with a blackened wall and damaged balcony.

Zhytomyr lies some 140 kilometres (86 miles) west of Kyiv.

The attacks on Dnipro, Nikopol and Zhytomyr came after one dozen people were wounded in overnight Russian attacks on Kyiv and the southern Black Sea region of Mykolaiv.

AFP journalists in the capital heard air raid sirens and explosions ring out over the city during the attack.