Russia Strikes Sites of Temporary Deployment of Ukrainian Troops, Mercenaries - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The Russian armed forces launched a concentrated strike at sites of temporary deployment of military personnel of the Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries, as well as at storage sites of Western armored vehicles in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"(On Wednesday night), delivered a concentrated strike using sea-based long-range precision weapons at sites of temporary deployment of personnel of the Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries, as well as at places of storage of foreign-made armored vehicles. All assigned objects were hit. The target has been reached. The strategic reserves of the enemy suffered significant damage," the ministry said in a statement.