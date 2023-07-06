Open Menu

Russia Strikes Sites Of Temporary Deployment Of Ukrainian Troops, Mercenaries - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Russia Strikes Sites of Temporary Deployment of Ukrainian Troops, Mercenaries - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The Russian armed forces launched a concentrated strike at sites of temporary deployment of military personnel of the Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries, as well as at storage sites of Western armored vehicles in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"(On Wednesday night), delivered a concentrated strike using sea-based long-range precision weapons at sites of temporary deployment of personnel of the Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries, as well as at places of storage of foreign-made armored vehicles. All assigned objects were hit. The target has been reached. The strategic reserves of the enemy suffered significant damage," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vehicles All

Recent Stories

EDGE expands its portfolio with acquisition of lea ..

EDGE expands its portfolio with acquisition of leading cybersecurity company, Or ..

1 minute ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution enabling publi ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution enabling public benefit association, private ..

1 minute ago
 OPPO Find N2 wins Best Smartphone award at the 202 ..

OPPO Find N2 wins Best Smartphone award at the 2023 Asia Mobile Awards in recogn ..

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for concrete measures to prevent in ..

Pakistan calls for concrete measures to prevent incidents of Islamophobia

37 minutes ago
 World Investment Report confirmsUAE’s position a ..

World Investment Report confirmsUAE’s position ascompelling destination for gl ..

1 hour ago
 Kiara Advani opens up about impressing her mother- ..

Kiara Advani opens up about impressing her mother-in-law

1 hour ago
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to add ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to address community health

2 hours ago
 High-time for nation, State institutions to join h ..

High-time for nation, State institutions to join hands in making country progres ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for inter ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for international protection of women r ..

3 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits s ..

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits suicide

3 hours ago
 Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passe ..

Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passes away at 48

3 hours ago
 Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

3 hours ago

More Stories From World