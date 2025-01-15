Russia Strikes Ukraine Energy Sites In 'massive' Barrage
Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2025 | 04:30 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Russia launched dozens of missiles and drones at the Ukrainian energy sector, Kyiv said Wednesday, ramping up a months-long bombing campaign at a precarious moment of the war for Ukraine.
The barrage came just one day after Kyiv said it had carried out its largest aerial attack of the war on Russian army factories and energy hubs hundreds of kilometres from the front line.
The Ukrainian air force said Russia had deployed 43 cruise and ballistic missiles and 74 attack drones in the overnight barrage that appeared to have targeted sites mainly in western Ukraine.
"Another massive Russian attack.
It is the middle of winter, and the target for the Russians remains the same: our energy sector," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on social media.
The Russian defence ministry confirmed in a statement its forces had carried out "high precision" strikes on energy facilities that "support the Ukrainian military-industrial complex."
It also repeated its claim that all the designated targets had been struck.
But the Ukrainian air force said 30 missiles had been shot down as well as 47 drones, while Zelensky said the authorities had been able to maintain the "operation of our energy system."
Recent Stories
France’s Macron to visit Lebanon Friday
Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses successful launch of MBZ-S ..
MBZ-SAT successfully launched from California
US House passes Bill to bar transgender athletes from competing in women’s Spo ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket sales expected to start next week
Why APS attack not tried in military courts, asks SC constitutional bench
Four Khwarij killed in Spinwam area of North Waziristan
Punjab govt confirms gold reserves worth over Rs800b at Attock
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2025
'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor
More Stories From World
-
Russia strikes Ukraine energy sites in 'massive' barrage45 seconds ago
-
'Thrilled': Record-setting Djokovic trumps Federer on way to round three20 minutes ago
-
Djokovic creates slice of history as Zheng stunned in Melbourne1 hour ago
-
Kosovo raids Serbia-backed municipal offices ahead of election1 hour ago
-
Mozambique inaugurates new president after deadly post-election unrest1 hour ago
-
'Stubborn' janitor camps out amid rubble of Los Angeles fires2 hours ago
-
US House passes Bill to bar transgender athletes from competing in women’s Sports2 hours ago
-
Japan's tourism boom prices out business travellers2 hours ago
-
Alcaraz, Djokovic tip 'incredible' teenager Fonseca for the top2 hours ago
-
German bourse banks on Trump-fuelled crypto boom2 hours ago
-
Zelensky, Poland's PM Tusk to meet in Warsaw on Wednesday3 hours ago
-
Private US, Japanese lunar landers launch on single rocket3 hours ago