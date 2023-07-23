Open Menu

Russia Strikes Ukraine's Facilities Producing Drone Boats Near Odesa - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published July 23, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Russia Strikes Ukraine's Facilities Producing Drone Boats Near Odesa - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) The Russian Armed Forces launched an overnight missile strike on facilities that manufactured and prepared drone boats near the Ukrainian city of Odesa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday, adding that foreign mercenaries were there.

"Last night, the Russian armed forces launched a group strike with long-range high-precision sea- and air-launched weapons on facilities where terrorist acts against the Russian Federation were being prepared using uncrewed boats, as well as on places where they were being manufactured in the vicinity of the city of Odesa. Foreign mercenaries were present at the affected facilities," the ministry said.

All targets chosen for the strike were destroyed, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Drone Terrorist Russia Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

13 hours ago
 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

14 hours ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

14 hours ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

14 hours ago
Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

14 hours ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

14 hours ago
 ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review secur ..

ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

14 hours ago
 Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iq ..

Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Assembly calls on P ..

14 hours ago
 Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

14 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdull ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World