MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) The Russian Armed Forces launched an overnight missile strike on facilities that manufactured and prepared drone boats near the Ukrainian city of Odesa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday, adding that foreign mercenaries were there.

"Last night, the Russian armed forces launched a group strike with long-range high-precision sea- and air-launched weapons on facilities where terrorist acts against the Russian Federation were being prepared using uncrewed boats, as well as on places where they were being manufactured in the vicinity of the city of Odesa. Foreign mercenaries were present at the affected facilities," the ministry said.

All targets chosen for the strike were destroyed, the ministry added.