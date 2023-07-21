Open Menu

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Facilities Where Terrorist Attacks Prepared - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Facilities Where Terrorist Attacks Prepared - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The Russian armed forces struck targets in Ukraine, where terrorist attacks with the use of UAVs were being prepared against Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Last night, the Russian military carried out strikes with high-precision long-range sea-based weapons at facilities where terrorist attacks against Russia were being prepared with the use of combat unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

The target of the strike has been achieved, all designated objects have been hit, the ministry concluded.

Related Topics

Terrorist Ukraine Russia Vehicles All

Recent Stories

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

1 hour ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

1 hour ago
 Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

2 hours ago
AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of ri ..

AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of right to appeal against military ..

2 hours ago
 SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Traf ..

SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Trafficking and Bonded Labor in Is ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on National Day

4 hours ago
 DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usa ..

DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usage during summer

4 hours ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06 ..

Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06b: Dar

4 hours ago
 President of Thai Senate meets President of Global ..

President of Thai Senate meets President of Global Council for Tolerance and Pea ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World