Russia Strikes Ukrainian Facilities Where Terrorist Attacks Prepared - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The Russian armed forces struck targets in Ukraine, where terrorist attacks with the use of UAVs were being prepared against Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Last night, the Russian military carried out strikes with high-precision long-range sea-based weapons at facilities where terrorist attacks against Russia were being prepared with the use of combat unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

The target of the strike has been achieved, all designated objects have been hit, the ministry concluded.