Russia Strikes With Precision-Guided Arms On Military Facilities Near Odesa - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Russia Strikes With Precision-Guided Arms on Military Facilities Near Odesa - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The Russian armed forces launched cruise missile strikes on military and fuel facilities near Odesa, as well as on the Kanatovo airbase of the air forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Last night, the Russian military launched a group strike using high-precision sea and air based weapons on military industry facilities, fuel infrastructure and ammunition depots of the Ukrainian armed forces near the city of Odesa, as well as on the Kanatovo airbase of the Ukrainian air forces in the Kirovohrad Region," the ministry said.

All designated facilities have been hit, the target of the strikes has been achieved, the statement said.

