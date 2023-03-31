Russia Strives To Form Int'l System That Will Ensure Security - New Concept
Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 04:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Russia is striving to form a new system of international relations that would ensure a reliable security, the country's new foreign policy concept, published on Friday, said.
"Russia is striving to form such a system of international relations that would ensure reliable security, the preservation of cultural and civilization identity, and equal development opportunities for all states," the concept read.