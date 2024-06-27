Russia 'strongly condemns attempted military coup' in Bolivia

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Russia on Thursday condemned an "attempted military coup" in Bolivia and warned against "destructive foreign interference" in the South American country.

Two Bolivian army leaders were arrested on Wednesday after soldiers and tanks took up position in front of government buildings in what President Luis Arce called an attempt to overthrow his government.

Russia on Thursday joined a wave of countries denouncing the army's actions.

"We strongly condemn the attempted military coup," Russia's foreign ministry said.

"We express our full, unwavering support for the government of President Luis Arce," it said, adding that Moscow stood in "solidarity with brotherly Bolivia, our reliable strategic partner".