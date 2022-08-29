UrduPoint.com

Russia 'Strongly Condemns' Continued Israeli Airstrikes In Syria - Ambassador To UN

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Russia 'Strongly Condemns' Continued Israeli Airstrikes in Syria - Ambassador to UN

Russia condemns the sustained Israeli airstrikes on targets in Syria and hopes for another Astana-format meeting on Syria before the end of the year, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Russia condemns the sustained Israeli airstrikes on targets in Syria and hopes for another Astana-format meeting on Syria before the end of the year, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said on Monday.

"We strongly condemn the continuing airstrikes of the Israeli Air Force on various targets in Syria," Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting.

Establishing long-term stability and security in Syria is only possible through full restoration of the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria and the cessation of illegal foreign military presence, he added.

Nebenzia noted that Russia also condemned the Israeli airstrikes in June that the Damascus international airport and believes they were launched after Israel received a tacit approval from the United States to undertake such action.

Russia believes that this stand reflects the collective West's hypocrisy and double standard toward the basic tenets of international law as well as the principles of human rights, he added.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Israel Russia Damascus Independence United States June From Unity Foods Limited Airport

Recent Stories

Repair work of gas pipeline to complete in ten day ..

Repair work of gas pipeline to complete in ten days: SSGC

17 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi grieved over ..

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi grieved over loss of lives

20 seconds ago
 President condoles demise of hockey Olympian Manzo ..

President condoles demise of hockey Olympian Manzoor Junior

22 seconds ago
 Sherry alleges PTI social media activists for inhi ..

Sherry alleges PTI social media activists for inhibiting diplomats, donors from ..

25 seconds ago
 Price control magistrates visit vegetable and frui ..

Price control magistrates visit vegetable and fruit markets

3 minutes ago
 IIUI President visits flood relief camp

IIUI President visits flood relief camp

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.