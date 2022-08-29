Russia 'Strongly Condemns' Continued Israeli Airstrikes in Syria - Ambassador to UN

Russia condemns the sustained Israeli airstrikes on targets in Syria and hopes for another Astana-format meeting on Syria before the end of the year, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Russia condemns the sustained Israeli airstrikes on targets in Syria and hopes for another Astana-format meeting on Syria before the end of the year, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said on Monday.

"We strongly condemn the continuing airstrikes of the Israeli Air Force on various targets in Syria," Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting.

Establishing long-term stability and security in Syria is only possible through full restoration of the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria and the cessation of illegal foreign military presence, he added.

Nebenzia noted that Russia also condemned the Israeli airstrikes in June that the Damascus international airport and believes they were launched after Israel received a tacit approval from the United States to undertake such action.

Russia believes that this stand reflects the collective West's hypocrisy and double standard toward the basic tenets of international law as well as the principles of human rights, he added.