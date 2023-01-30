MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Moscow strongly condemns the drone attack on a military facility in Iran, which could have unpredictable consequences, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

On Sunday, media reported that an explosion occurred in Isfahan's northern neighborhood, at one of the military enterprises of the Iranian Defense Ministry.

Mini-drones reportedly attacked an ammunition depot. No casualties were reported.

"We strongly condemn any provocative actions that could potentially unleash an uncontrolled escalation of tensions in an already not very calm region. Such destructive actions can have unpredictable consequences for peace and stability in the middle East," Zakharova said in a statement.