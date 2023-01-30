UrduPoint.com

Russia Strongly Condemns Drone Attack On Iran's Military Facility - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Russia Strongly Condemns Drone Attack on Iran's Military Facility - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Moscow strongly condemns the drone attack on a military facility in Iran, which could have unpredictable consequences, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

On Sunday, media reported that an explosion occurred in Isfahan's northern neighborhood, at one of the military enterprises of the Iranian Defense Ministry.

Mini-drones reportedly attacked an ammunition depot. No casualties were reported.

"We strongly condemn any provocative actions that could potentially unleash an uncontrolled escalation of tensions in an already not very calm region. Such destructive actions can have unpredictable consequences for peace and stability in the middle East," Zakharova said in a statement.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Iran Moscow Russia Isfahan Middle East Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Official meeting marking the announcement of 2023 ..

Official meeting marking the announcement of 2023 as a "International Year of Di ..

4 minutes ago
 Statement Of The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Of Tu ..

Statement Of The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Of Turkmenistan

6 minutes ago
 The attack on Iranian defence installations in Isf ..

The attack on Iranian defence installations in Isfahan is a matter of concern fo ..

17 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz's schedule of countrywide organizatio ..

Maryam Nawaz's schedule of countrywide organizational visits released

41 minutes ago
 FM arrives in Moscow for talks with Russian leader ..

FM arrives in Moscow for talks with Russian leadership

48 minutes ago
 Police to produce Fawad Chaudhary before court at ..

Police to produce Fawad Chaudhary before court at 3pm today

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.