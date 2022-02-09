UrduPoint.com

Russia Strongly Condemns Israeli Airstrikes In Syria - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 02:05 PM

Russia strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes in Syria and considers them illegal according to international law, Russian Ambassador in Damascus Alexander Efimov told Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Russia strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes in Syria and considers them illegal according to international law, Russian Ambassador in Damascus Alexander Efimov told Sputnik.

"Russia strongly condemns the Israeli air raids in Syria and calls to end them.

Consistently and at various levels, we bring this position to Western Jerusalem," Efimov said, adding that such actions deteriorate the situation in the region.

Earlier in the day, Damascus said that one soldier was killed and five others wounded in a recent Israeli attack in Syria. Israel has said that it struck Syrian air defenses in response to the launch of an anti-aircraft missile from the territory of the Arab country.

