Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 12:30 AM

Russia Strongly Condemns Kiev's Sanctions Against Russian Media - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) Russia strongly condemns Kiev's sanctions against Russian media, they contradict international law and European conventions in the field of human rights and fundamental freedoms, primarily freedom of the media, an informed source in Moscow told Sputnik.

Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the decision to extend sanctions against a number of Russian legal entities for three years, including Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency. Rossiya Segodnya head Dmitry Kiselev called Kiev's extension of these sanctions "senseless" and "ridiculous."

"Moscow strongly condemns unilateral restrictive measures that contradict the norms of international law and European conventions in the field of human rights and fundamental freedoms, primarily freedom of the media," the source said.

Kiev's sanctions against Russian media are in clear dissonance with Zelenskyy's declared intentions to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss problems in bilateral relations, the source also said.

"This [Kiev's sanctions] is in clear dissonance with Zelensky's declared appeals to convene a summit to discuss problems in bilateral relations," he said.

On Thursday, Zelenskyy announced the beginning of contacts between the offices of the Ukrainian and Russian leaders on his possible meeting with Putin.

