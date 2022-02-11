UrduPoint.com

Russia Strongly Condemns US Troop Transfer To Europe, Could Cause Crises - Polyanskiy

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Russia Strongly Condemns US Troop Transfer to Europe, Could Cause Crises - Polyanskiy

Russia strongly condemns the deployment of US' and its allies' troops as the steps into the wrong direction that have the potential to lead to crises, Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Russia strongly condemns the deployment of US' and its allies' troops as the steps into the wrong direction that have the potential to lead to crises, Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik.

"With regards the deployment by the Americans and their allies of their troops to Eastern Europe, we strongly condemn this policy. We believe that these are steps in the wrong direction that, instead of defusing the tensions, lead to the escalation of the situation and could provoke crises that we all would like to avoid," Polyanskiy said.

Polyanskiy also said the fact that the United States had already deployed about 175,000 troops in other countries cannot but worry Moscow, as well as does the placement of NATO's military infrastructure near Russia's borders. Polyanskiy did not rule out that the West is preparing a provocation in the Donbas in order to then accuse the Russian Federation of the invasion.

