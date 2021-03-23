UrduPoint.com
Russia Struck Deal With India On Production Of 100 Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses - Putin

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 12:50 AM

Russia Struck Deal With India on Production of 100 Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said that Moscow has signed an agreement with an Indian company to manufacture 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses.

"The news of this day is that an agreement for 100 million human doses [of a vaccine against COVID-19] has been signed with one of the Indian companies," the head of state said at a meeting with vaccine manufacturers.

While the president did not give the name of the vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund previously said that India-based Virchow Biotech vaccine manufacturer seeks to produce up to 200 million doses of Sputnik V, the main Russian-developed vaccine, per year.

Sputnik V has so far been approved in 55 countries and ranks second top worldwide in terms of approvals by state regulators. Last month, the prestigious Lancet medical magazine published a study confirming the vaccine efficacy at 91.6 percent.

